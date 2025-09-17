Breakwater Investment Management Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Breakwater Investment Management grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.0% of Breakwater Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Breakwater Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $842,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $941,000. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 404,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,813,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 62,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 40,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW stock opened at $42.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $42.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day moving average is $39.22.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

