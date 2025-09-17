Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 10 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for about 1.0% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $22,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total transaction of $11,627,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,007.50. The trade was a 50.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,597.13, for a total transaction of $2,697,847.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 406 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,434.78. This represents a 64.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoZone stock opened at $4,217.47 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,898.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4,388.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,008.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,786.61. The stock has a market cap of $70.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective (up from $3,750.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on AutoZone from $3,740.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,900.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on AutoZone from $4,260.00 to $4,925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 target price (up previously from $4,200.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,315.10.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

