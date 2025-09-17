Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Purchases 727 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,235 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,341,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,672,023,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395,375 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,383,079 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $676,322,000 after purchasing an additional 316,196 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,746,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,482,000 after purchasing an additional 594,217 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,470,258 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $629,196,000 after buying an additional 8,012,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 12,822,632 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $603,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Trading Down 0.8%

GM stock opened at $58.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32. General Motors Company has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $61.24.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.87 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.250-10.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on GM. Barclays raised shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, September 12th. CLSA raised shares of General Motors to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Motors

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 29,486 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,766,801.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 633,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,960,937.84. This trade represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 14,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $865,353.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,413. The trade was a 54.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,104,256 shares of company stock valued at $64,129,551 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.