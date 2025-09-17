TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE Stake Decreased by Sunpointe LLC

Sunpointe LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its position in TotalEnergies by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $62.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $52.78 and a 52-week high of $69.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $148.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $44.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.44 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank set a $65.00 price objective on shares of TotalEnergies and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.