Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Bought by Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,033 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co raised its position in Amphenol by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.2%

Amphenol stock opened at $119.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.45 and a 1-year high of $120.80. The company has a market cap of $145.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.94.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%.The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Amphenol from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amphenol from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amphenol from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.62.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $11,060,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 76,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,449,840. The trade was a 56.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $11,042,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,250. The trade was a 88.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 665,924 shares of company stock valued at $73,369,357 in the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

