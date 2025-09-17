Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Stock Position Trimmed by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. cut its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.3% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 28,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 35,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in Broadcom by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 7,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,419,000. Finally, Exchange Bank lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Bank now owns 2,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $360.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.46. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 91.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $374.23.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 825,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. This trade represents a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $795,390.00. Following the sale, the director owned 33,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,615.76. This represents a 8.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 793,802 shares valued at $220,478,166. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

