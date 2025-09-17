Krilogy Financial LLC Has $714,000 Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 148.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,892 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,052 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,390,437 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,570,537,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291,233 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 63,263,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,268,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793,927 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Intel by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,969,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,043,975,000 after purchasing an additional 158,288 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Intel by 1.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,651,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $991,316,000 after purchasing an additional 562,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Intel by 22.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 37,878,097 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $849,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.87. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

