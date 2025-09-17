Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Acquired by Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,204 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $940,015,000. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Comcast by 19.1% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 94,217,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,476,635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115,074 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1,959.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,228,732 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $488,140,000 after purchasing an additional 12,586,329 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Comcast by 724.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,160,649 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $374,927,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Comcast by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 35,356,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,326,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. Comcast Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.55. The firm has a market cap of $119.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.The firm had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.56.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

