Berkshire Bank Sells 944 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Berkshire Bank decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.46, for a total value of $245,968.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 23,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,013.72. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $795,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,352 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,615.76. This represents a 8.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 793,802 shares valued at $220,478,166. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of AVGO opened at $360.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 91.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $374.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.48.

View Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.