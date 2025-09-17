Westbourne Investments Inc. Sells 3,575 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Westbourne Investments Inc. cut its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the period. Westbourne Investments Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.77 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.94 and a one year high of $60.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.77 and a 200-day moving average of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

