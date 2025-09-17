Westbourne Investments Inc. Sells 2,300 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

Westbourne Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,201,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,880,000 after acquiring an additional 616,733 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,300,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,924 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,908,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,996,000 after acquiring an additional 193,939 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 198.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,089,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,898 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,203,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,119,000 after acquiring an additional 23,009 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM stock opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average of $27.39.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

