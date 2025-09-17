iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB Shares Sold by PFW Advisors LLC

PFW Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 1.8% of PFW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 17 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,184,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,864.9% during the first quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 32,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 30,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSB opened at $46.90 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.88.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1636 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.