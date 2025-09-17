S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Purchased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI opened at $541.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $165.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.14 and a 12-month high of $579.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $543.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $515.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 29.54%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $632.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.38.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

