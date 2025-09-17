Channel Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Channel Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the first quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $339.59 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $235.30 and a 12-month high of $340.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $314.63 and its 200 day moving average is $302.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

