Channel Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF $VOOG

Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOOG. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7,800.0% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,793.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $432.47 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $286.00 and a 1 year high of $433.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $412.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.48. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

