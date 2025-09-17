Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Position Decreased by Channel Wealth LLC

Channel Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566.7% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays set a $164.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.12.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $158.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $149.91 and a 1-year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,548,952.23. Following the transaction, the insider owned 182,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,689,507.94. The trade was a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $2,050,643.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,221.72. This represents a 31.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

