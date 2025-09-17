Vistra Corp. $VST Stock Position Trimmed by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,055,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,122 shares during the quarter. Vistra comprises 3.7% of Sapient Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $204,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 78,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,875,000 after buying an additional 15,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth about $2,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other news, CEO James A. Burke sold 43,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total transaction of $8,991,697.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 217,025 shares in the company, valued at $45,303,968.75. This trade represents a 16.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 105,402 shares of company stock worth $21,742,629 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Vistra from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Melius assumed coverage on Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on Vistra and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.43.

Vistra Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $209.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.33. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $88.89 and a fifty-two week high of $217.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.31 and a 200 day moving average of $162.77.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 108.41% and a net margin of 12.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.35%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

