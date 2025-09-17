Westshore Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 430.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 563,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,026,000 after purchasing an additional 457,464 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,438,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,449,000 after purchasing an additional 309,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $291.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $299.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.08. The stock has a market cap of $74.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $274.25 and a one year high of $351.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.60, for a total transaction of $3,825,648.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 85,920 shares in the company, valued at $25,569,792. This trade represents a 13.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 3,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.78, for a total value of $899,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 114,777 shares in the company, valued at $34,407,849.06. The trade was a 2.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AJG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $346.00 to $327.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $352.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $371.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $333.13.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

