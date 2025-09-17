Westshore Wealth LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Westshore Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 5.0% of Westshore Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Balefire LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $691,000. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,119,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM opened at $238.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

