Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,501,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,413,403,000 after purchasing an additional 321,280 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,374,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,477,404,000 after purchasing an additional 66,766 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,921,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,278,845,000 after purchasing an additional 47,368 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,043,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $894,846,000 after purchasing an additional 50,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,969,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,245,000 after purchasing an additional 100,891 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $477.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $430.44. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $388.90 and a 12-month high of $507.82. The company has a market capitalization of $79.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0109 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 35.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total value of $825,231.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,059,123.06. The trade was a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total value of $3,802,242.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,860,265.80. This represents a 43.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,493 shares of company stock worth $116,848,278 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $516.13.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

