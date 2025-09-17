Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $45.90 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $45,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 17,413 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 677.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,088 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total value of $11,942,606.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 66,566 shares in the company, valued at $18,145,891.60. This trade represents a 39.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total value of $10,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 249,043 shares in the company, valued at $65,772,256.30. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $270.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.06. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.38 and a 52 week high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $269.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.13.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

