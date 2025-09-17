GSG Advisors LLC Sells 663 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

GSG Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,891,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 163.3% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 490,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,115,000 after acquiring an additional 304,484 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $67.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.95. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.09 and a 1 year high of $68.09.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.