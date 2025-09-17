Werlinich Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Werlinich Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Micron Technology by 21.7% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 17,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 38.1% during the second quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 24,287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 5.6% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 21.5% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 27,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 92,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $11,625,142.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 201,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,264,399.74. This represents a 31.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total value of $3,716,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 264,036 shares in the company, valued at $28,864,415.52. This trade represents a 11.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 268,446 shares of company stock worth $33,055,075. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.7%

MU opened at $158.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $160.34.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.650 EPS. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 8.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on MU shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $84.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.24.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.