Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Sells 490 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC lowered its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,906 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Roxbury Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 306.1% during the first quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Arete Research upgraded Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KGI Securities downgraded Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Micron Technology from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.24.

MU opened at $158.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $160.34. The firm has a market cap of $177.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%.The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.29%.

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $9,852,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 275,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,877,251.72. This trade represents a 22.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.67, for a total value of $278,070.68. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,287.82. This trade represents a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,446 shares of company stock valued at $33,055,075 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

