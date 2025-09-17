Werlinich Asset Management LLC Buys 1,050 Shares of Public Storage $PSA

Werlinich Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Public Storage comprises about 1.1% of Werlinich Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Werlinich Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Public Storage from $351.00 to $349.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Public Storage from $309.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Public Storage from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Public Storage from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.21.

NYSE:PSA opened at $284.84 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $256.60 and a 1-year high of $369.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 38.13%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.450-17.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.86%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

