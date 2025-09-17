Breakwater Capital Group Buys 706 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $451,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 65,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 226,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,475,000 after buying an additional 12,766 shares in the last quarter.

STIP opened at $103.59 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.81.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

