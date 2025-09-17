Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) CEO Emiliano Kargieman Sells 17,380 Shares

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Free Report) CEO Emiliano Kargieman sold 17,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $65,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,500,000. The trade was a 0.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Emiliano Kargieman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 15th, Emiliano Kargieman sold 209,413 shares of Satellogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $806,240.05.

On Friday, September 12th, Emiliano Kargieman sold 435,956 shares of Satellogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $1,717,666.64.

On Thursday, September 11th, Emiliano Kargieman sold 60,416 shares of Satellogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $227,768.32.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Emiliano Kargieman sold 80,951 shares of Satellogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $305,185.27.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Emiliano Kargieman sold 1,149 shares of Satellogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $4,308.75.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Emiliano Kargieman sold 76,685 shares of Satellogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total value of $288,335.60.

On Friday, August 29th, Emiliano Kargieman sold 29,770 shares of Satellogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $111,637.50.

On Wednesday, August 27th, Emiliano Kargieman sold 15,191 shares of Satellogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $56,966.25.

On Tuesday, August 26th, Emiliano Kargieman sold 73,089 shares of Satellogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $274,083.75.

Satellogic stock opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63. Satellogic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49.

Satellogic ( NASDAQ:SATL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Satellogic by 1,671.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 825,121 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Satellogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Satellogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $351,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Satellogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Satellogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Satellogic Inc operates as an integrated geospatial company in the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It engages in tasking satellites with monitoring assets and keeping up with their changing reality for government and commercial customers; control satellites on top of specific areas of interest for governments; and sale and support satellites.

