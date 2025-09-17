RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,030 ($27.71) and last traded at GBX 2,023.47 ($27.62), with a volume of 332110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,015 ($27.50).

RIT Capital Partners Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,092.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,951.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,908.36.

RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported GBX (1.90) EPS for the quarter. RIT Capital Partners had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 162.20%.

RIT Capital Partners Company Profile

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

