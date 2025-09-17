Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Didier Papadopoulos Sells 5,987 Shares

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 5,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $87,110.85. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 90,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,331.85. This trade represents a 6.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Didier Papadopoulos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 16th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 1,979 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $28,141.38.

On Thursday, July 3rd, Didier Papadopoulos sold 5,102 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $52,448.56.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Didier Papadopoulos sold 15,440 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $151,620.80.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

Shares of JOBY opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 2.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Joby Aviation had a negative net margin of 447,083.78% and a negative return on equity of 71.29%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 94.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JOBY shares. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Joby Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Joby Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Joby Aviation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOBY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $498,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $495,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 9,019 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 350,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 72,329 shares during the period. 52.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

