Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 90,400 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the August 15th total of 116,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 127,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Price Performance

QQQX stock opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.28.

Get Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.3%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 980.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 223.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 20.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.