Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 90,400 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the August 15th total of 116,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Price Performance
QQQX stock opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.28.
Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.3%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
