OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) Short Interest Update

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 56,200 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the August 15th total of 72,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OceanPal Price Performance

Shares of OP opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. OceanPal has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $79.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.31. The stock has a market cap of $366,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of OceanPal to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th.

About OceanPal

OceanPal Inc provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2023, its fleet consisted of five dry bulk carriers, which include three Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 572,599 deadweight tons.

