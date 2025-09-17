Insider Selling: ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) CAO Sells 1,750 Shares of Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) CAO Andrew Peer sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $17,692.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 56,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,742.50. This trade represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ACVA stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $23.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in ACV Auctions by 464.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 3,005.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $16.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

