Derwent London (LON:DLN) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,604 ($21.89) and last traded at GBX 1,619 ($22.10), with a volume of 16742 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,616 ($22.06).

DLN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 777.38, a PEG ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,817.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,880.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.68, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Derwent London (LON:DLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 52.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Derwent London had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 129.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Derwent London Plc will post 113.7351779 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

