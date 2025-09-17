Distil (LON:DIS) Stock Price Down 24.9% – What’s Next?

Distil Plc (LON:DIS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 24.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00). 20,346,383 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 8,752,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.19 ($0.00).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.92 million, a PE ratio of -69.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.78.

About Distil

Distil Plc, together its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and sale of spirits. The company offers its products under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwoods Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, TRØVE Botanical Spirit, and Diva Vodka. It markets and sells its products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

