Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Short Interest Down 22.6% in August

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,030,000 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the August 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 558,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Phelan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $27,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,165. The trade was a 47.62% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 686,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 26,842 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 429.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,940 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 27.9% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,206,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,588,000 after purchasing an additional 699,975 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 366.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 166,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 130,651 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. 49.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of ILPT stock opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.27. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $6.51. The firm has a market cap of $421.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -14.29%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

