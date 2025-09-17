Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Trading Down 7.4% – Here’s What Happened

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.53 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.64 ($0.04). 1,234,060 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 492,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.85 ($0.04).

Eden Research Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.39 million, a PE ratio of -749.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Eden Research (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported GBX (0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eden Research had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 38.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eden Research plc will post -66.0000038 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eden Research

Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.

Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.

