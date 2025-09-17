Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Trading Up 11.1% – Here’s Why

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01). 1,206,163 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 27,598,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).

Oxford BioDynamics Stock Up 1.1%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.22, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.40 million, a P/E ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 0.42.

Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 30th. The biotechnology company reported GBX (0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oxford BioDynamics had a negative net margin of 1,800.32% and a negative return on equity of 289.38%.

Oxford BioDynamics Company Profile

Oxford BioDynamics Plc is a global biotechnology company, advancing personalized healthcare by developing and commercializing precision medicine tests for life-changing diseases.

Its flagship product is EpiSwitch® CiRT (Checkpoint Inhibitor Response Test) for cancer, a predictive immune response profile for immuno-oncology (IO) checkpoint inhibitor treatments, launched in February 2022.

In March 2021, the Company launched its first commercial prognostic test, EpiSwitch® CST (Covid Severity Test) and the first commercially available microarray kit for high-resolution 3D genome profiling and biomarker discovery, EpiSwitch® Explorer Array Kit.

