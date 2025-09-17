Short Interest in Promis Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN) Decreases By 23.1%

Promis Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 51,700 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the August 15th total of 67,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 7,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Promis Neurosciences stock. Allostery Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Promis Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,592 shares during the period. Allostery Investments LP owned about 0.71% of Promis Neurosciences worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Promis Neurosciences Trading Up 1.3%

PMN stock opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.58. Promis Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.59. The company has a market cap of $21.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of -0.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Promis Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:PMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts forecast that Promis Neurosciences will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leede Financial raised Promis Neurosciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. HC Wainwright began coverage on Promis Neurosciences in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Promis Neurosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

About Promis Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops antibody therapies and therapeutic vaccines neurodegenerative diseases and other misfolded protein diseases in Canada. The company’s proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

