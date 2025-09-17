Short Interest in VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) Declines By 22.9%

VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the August 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

VanEck Israel ETF Trading Up 0.5%

ISRA stock opened at $52.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $116.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.00. VanEck Israel ETF has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $53.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.56.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Israel ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its holdings in VanEck Israel ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 304,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,796,000 after purchasing an additional 11,666 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in VanEck Israel ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 290,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after purchasing an additional 145,123 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Israel ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Israel ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 51,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Israel ETF by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Israel ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Israel ETF (ISRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Israel Global index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted, committee-reviewed index of Israeli and Israeli-linked companies. ISRA was launched on Jun 25, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

