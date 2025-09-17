iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF $EFAV Stock Holdings Cut by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 279,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 5.4% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $23,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5,660.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $85.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.43 and its 200 day moving average is $82.13. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $69.19 and a one year high of $85.52.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

