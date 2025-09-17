iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD Shares Sold by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19,297.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,586,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,739 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $232,664,000. JP Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18,716.0% during the 1st quarter. JP Wealth Management Inc. now owns 981,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,668,000 after purchasing an additional 976,227 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,629,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,940,883,000 after purchasing an additional 363,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 935,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,960,000 after purchasing an additional 358,906 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $201.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.48. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $163.19 and a 12-month high of $204.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

