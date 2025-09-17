Berkshire Bank Sells 361 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

Berkshire Bank lessened its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 43.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $139.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.63. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $119.83 and a 12 month high of $144.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

