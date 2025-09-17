SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF $MDYV Stake Lessened by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000.

MDYV stock opened at $83.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $65.86 and a 1 year high of $87.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.43.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

