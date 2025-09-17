Wolff Financial Management LLC Acquires 4,763 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 8.3% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC owned 0.16% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $32,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $139.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.63. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $119.83 and a one year high of $144.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.