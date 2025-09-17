Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $6.41 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 45.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,112,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,718,000 after buying an additional 14,960,086 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 45,092,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,981,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092,504 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,979,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 4,414.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,654,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550,930 shares during the period. Finally, Unisphere Establishment grew its stake in Bank of America by 1,642.5% during the first quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 4,195,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $50.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $51.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%.Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 32.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. This trade represents a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. Wall Street Zen raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Baird R W cut Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bank of America from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.61.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

