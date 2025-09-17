First Bank & Trust Makes New $215,000 Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,272,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,954,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,339 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 46,224.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,364,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,302 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 20,581.9% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 832,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,842,000 after purchasing an additional 828,835 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,815,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 919,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,990,000 after purchasing an additional 463,025 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $475.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $476.84. The company has a market cap of $190.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $456.67 and its 200 day moving average is $415.55.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

