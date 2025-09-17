Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Shares Sold by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $188.13 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $190.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.13 and a 200-day moving average of $177.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

