Fiduciary Alliance LLC Invests $1.96 Million in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,978,000 after buying an additional 76,023 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 12.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of ASML by 12.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in ASML by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASML by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ASML. Arete Research upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank downgraded ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $923.80.

ASML Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $878.42 on Wednesday. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $881.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $753.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $730.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.80.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $1.856 per share. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.21%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

