Bank of New Hampshire Sells 700 Shares of Exelon Corporation $EXC

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its holdings in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Exelon were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 193,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after purchasing an additional 150,876 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 294,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 485,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,393,000 after purchasing an additional 63,009 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at $6,795,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 269,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after purchasing an additional 157,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXC opened at $42.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.19. Exelon Corporation has a 52-week low of $35.94 and a 52-week high of $48.11.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 60.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

