Mirador Capital Partners LP Takes $1.61 Million Position in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALAB. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Astera Labs by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Astera Labs by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Astera Labs by 351.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Astera Labs in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Astera Labs by 1,670.0% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Astera Labs

In other Astera Labs news, Director Manuel Alba sold 183,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total transaction of $31,708,410.00. Following the sale, the director owned 385,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,858,482.01. This trade represents a 32.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 91,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total transaction of $16,780,337.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 2,170,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,377,638.27. The trade was a 4.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,649,606 shares of company stock worth $246,588,601 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALAB has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Astera Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $104.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Astera Labs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Astera Labs Trading Up 3.2%

ALAB opened at $238.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 426.41, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.88 and its 200 day moving average is $106.04. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.40 and a 12-month high of $241.29.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $191.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.46 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 149.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Astera Labs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

